Priyanka Gandhi

Deeply disturbed over Hyderabad, Sambhal rape-murder incidents: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that the incidents of rape and murder must jolt out mindsets and we should reject violence and demand and women should not face brutality on a daily basis.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday (November 30) expressed shock over the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad and a teenager in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh saying the two incidents have left her deeply distrubed.

The senior Congress leader urged the people to do more than just speak up when these incidents happen.  Priyanka said that these incidents must jolt out mindsets and we should reject violence and demand and women should not face brutality on a daily basis. 

"Our mindsets have to be jolted into changing, into rejecting violence, into refusing to accept the abhorrent manner in which women are being brutalised on a daily basis," Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter.

"I have been so deeply disturbed by the savage rape and murder of the young veterinarian in Hyderabad and the teenage girl in Sambhal that no words are enough to express my outrage. As a society, we have to do far more than just speak up when these horrific incidents take place," Priyanka Gandhi added.

The 26-year-old veterinarian was raped and murder by four people on Wednesday when she was on her way home after a medical check-up at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. According to police, thee four accused also burnt the woman after murdering her.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old girl, who was raped and set ablaze in Sambhal last week, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. The girl was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi in critical condition.

