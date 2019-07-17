Defence Minister Rajnath Singh awards Raksha Mantri Trophy for Best Command Hospitals

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday awarded Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best and Second Best Command Hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for the year 2018.

Command Hospital Air Force Bengaluru was adjudged Best Command Hospital, while Command Hospital Central Command Lucknow finished at second place. The awards were received by Air Vice Marshal Deepak Gaur and Maj Gen Vivek Sharma, the commandants of the two respective hospitals.

Singh complementing the two hospitals on their outstanding performance and praised the commendable service being rendered by the AFMS, ranging from combat medical support to troops deployed in operational roles to state-of-the-art healthcare services at mid-zonal, zonal and tertiary care hospitals of the AFMS. The Defence Minister noted that medical profession and its proponents have been revered by the society since the time of Acharya Charak. He urged the Command hospitals to maintain their high standard of service.

Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and Senior Col Comandant, Army Medical Corps Lt Gen Bipin Puri while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the preparedness of the AFMS to meet all challenges in providing medical support both during operations and in peacetime as well as when called upon to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Lt Gen Puri stressed that AFMS is committed to strive for professional excellence at all times.

Instituted in 1989, the Raksha Mantri Trophy recognises excellence in healthcare services provided by Command Hospitals of the AFMS. The recognition was also instituted to foster a spirit of healthy competition among Command Hospitals. A selection committee headed by an AFMS officer of the rank of Lt Gen/equivalent with the Joint Secretary (Navy), Ministry of Defence as a member recommends hospitals for the award each year via a comprehensive selection process based on objective performance indicators assessed during on-site visits to the hospitals.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik, Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Defence Secretary Shri Sanjay Mitra and other officials attended the function.