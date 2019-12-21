Delhi: 12 flights diverted due to low visibility

New Delhi: Twelve flights have been diverted due to low visibility at Delhi airport from 7:50 pm to 08:30 pm on Friday, airport official said in a statement.

Earlier in the morning, an airport official had said that at least five flights have been diverted and 12 flights were running late due to low visibility on the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi.

The flight operations at the airport have been affected due to bad weather.

While takeoffs and landings continue, some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations.