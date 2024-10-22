Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Plummets To ‘Very Poor ’ As Smog Covers NCR; GRAP Stage II Measures Implemented

On Tuesday, the air quality in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) deteriorated significantly. The Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 310, placing it in the 'very poor' category. A thick layer of smog covered the city and nearby areas such as Noida, prompting authorities to enforce Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Implementation of GRAP Stage II Measures

In response to the worsening pollution levels, the second stage of GRAP was activated across Delhi. Under these measures, the use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors at restaurants, hotels, and open eateries, has been banned. Additionally, diesel generator sets, except for essential and emergency services, have been prohibited. These restrictions aim to curb further degradation of air quality during this critical period.

GRAP is a set of emergency measures that are activated depending on the severity of air pollution in Delhi and NCR. It categorizes pollution levels into four stages:

- Stage I: 'Poor' (AQI 201-300)

- Stage II: 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400)

- Stage III: 'Severe' (AQI 401-450)

- Stage IV: 'Severe Plus' (AQI above 450)

Monitoring Stations Show Widespread Deterioration

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), out of the 36 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, 26 reported AQI levels in the 'very poor' category. Areas with critically high pollution levels included Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Rohini, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Patparganj, and others.

Contributing Factors

Delhi's pollution levels are attributed to multiple sources. Transportation emissions account for approximately 10.9% of the overall pollution, according to data from the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management. Additionally, dust pollution and stubble burning from neighboring states exacerbate the situation.

Satellite data recorded 65 active farm fires in Punjab, two in Haryana, and 25 in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, adding to the pollutants in Delhi's air. The burning of crop residue has long been a contentious issue, contributing significantly to Delhi's poor air quality, particularly during the winter season.

As winter sets in, Delhi faces heightened pollution levels due to meteorological conditions such as low wind speeds, cooler temperatures, and higher moisture levels, which allow pollution particles to linger in the air. These conditions, combined with emissions, create an unhealthy environment for residents.

Delhi has already begun experiencing cooler mornings and evenings, with the maximum temperature recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, slightly above normal.

The weather department has predicted a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius for Tuesday.