Delhi air pollution: Do Diwali firecrackers play a part?

New Delhi: Air pollution levels in Delhi and its neighbouring states are off the charts and has already prompted a tussle between the Supreme Court, which is demanding sweeping changes and lasting solutions to the issue, and the Delhi government, which is yet to decide the next line of action.

Meanwhile, between arguments like vehicular pollution and stubble burning, a lot of attention has been panned to the Diwali firecrackers and whether or not it is to be blamed for the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

A 2018 study, which collected Nasa satellite data to establish a link between Diwali and air pollution found that there was a "small but statistically significant" effect from Diwali fireworks on air quality, said a BBC report.

The study focused on five locations across Delhi and analysed data gathered between 2013 and 2016.

The researchers found increases in concentrations of PM2.5 of almost 40% by the second day of the festival and this is when the stubble burning season did not coincide with Diwali. However, this number then bounces back to the normal level after the celebrations cease.

PM stands for particulate matter, which is a type of pollutant.

Similarly, a report by the Centre for Science and Environment, a non-profit based in Delhi, showed that the concentration of PM2.5 rose during Diwali in 2018, 2019 and 2020 in the capital.

Meanwhile, it should also be noted that fireworks contain other toxic substances like heavy metals, sulphur and ozone etc as well.

According to BBC, a separate study conducted in Jamshedpur found significantly increased levels of PM10 particles, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, iron, lead, manganese, copper, beryllium, nickel during the Diwali period.

In addition to that, the Central Pollution Control Board also lists 15 substances in fireworks that it says are "hazardous and toxic", however, it must be noted that these substances are also released from vehicles and some industrial emissions.

