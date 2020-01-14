Delhi air quality plunges further, AQI remains in 'very poor' category

The air pollution level in the national capital and areas around it plunged further on Tuesday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the mid of the 'Very Poor' category. In the morning, the AQI in Delhi docked at 347, according to the Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI was recorded the highest in Mathura Road at 390, followed by Chandni Chowk at 371, Dhirpur at 360, Lodhi Road at 352, Delhi University at 339, Airport (T3) at 341, Pusa at 336, IIT Delhi at 330, and Ayanagar at 329. The AQI in Noida stood at 369 and Gurugram at 343.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered `good`, 51-100 `satisfactory`, 101-200 `moderate`, 201-300 `poor`, 301-400 `very poor` and 401-500 is marked as `severe`. An AQI above 500 falls in the `severe plus` category. During winter each year, most of northern India suffers from a spike in toxicity in the air due to the change in weather patterns and crop residue burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The temperature at 5.30 am in Delhi's Safdarjung was 12.2 degrees Celsius and Palam was 11.8 degrees Celsius. The visibility at Safdarjung was 1200 metres and Palam was 1500 metres. There has been no prediction of rain on Tuesday. The weather will be pleasant and sunny.

The SAFAR model suggested that the AQI on January 15 will witness a marginal deterioration and is likely to stay in the upper end of the poor to lower end of the very poor category. A fresh western disturbance in quick succession is likely to influence the region by January 16 and AQI is likely to stay in better condition. As per SAFAR-model, the top three Air Pollution Hot spots of Delhi on Tuesday are likely to be Vinobapuri, Jahangirpuri and Adarsh Nagar.