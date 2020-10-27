Delhi AQI shows marginal improvement as wind speed picks up, air quality remains 'very poor'

NEW DELHI: Pollution levels reduced marginally in the national capital on Tuesday (October 27) morning but the air quality was still recorded in the 'very poor' category.

According to a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, the AQI is likely to improve with the wind speed picking up. Calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, while favourable wind speed help in their dispersion.

The city recorded an AQI of 335 at 10 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 353 on Monday. It was 349 on Sunday, 345 on Saturday and 366 on Friday.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 concentration was 16% on Monday. It was 19%on Sunday and 9% on Saturday. NASA's satellite imagery also showed a very dense cluster of fires in Punjab, Haryana and nearby regions.

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the state has recorded 14,461 incidents of stubble burning between September 21 and October 25 as compared to 9,796 during the corresponding period last year. Haryana has recorded around 4,284 incidents of stubble burning this season so far.

The central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said Delhi's air quality was likely to remain very poor till October 31.

