Delhi can't be under permanent lockdown; we are 4 steps ahead of coronavirus: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, assured people of the national capital that his government is making every possible effort to reduce fatalities due to coronavirus infection.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, assured people of the national capital that his government is making every possible effort to reduce fatalities due to coronavirus infection.

He said that the government is fully prepared to tackle the coronavirus crisis and is four steps ahead of the virus.

Kejriwal asserted, ''Delhi is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. We cannot be in a permanent lockdown.''

Giving information on the current scenario of Delhi Kejriwal said, '' Procured large number of beds, only 2,100 patients out of over 17,000 COVID-19 cases in hospitals.''

Talking about the recovery of people Kejriwal said that most of the people are getting cured at home. 

He also added that his team is also developing an app for people to give information about bed availability in hospitals

In 15 days, cases in Delhi went up by 8,500 but only 500 people were admitted in hospitals, said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the national capital has reported 17,386 coronavirus cases out of total 1,73,763 cases across the country. The city has reported 398 deaths due to the highly-contagious virus.

