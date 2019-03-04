Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accuses Amit Shah of calling the armed forces liar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed BJP President Amit Shah, claiming that the BJP leader took a contradictory stand to that of the armed forces over the number of terrorists killed by the Indian Air Force fighter jets in February 26 airstrikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

It may be recalled that Amit Shah on Monday said over 250 terrorists were killed in the IAF airstrikes, while the armed forces are yet to give any official figure in this regard.

"The armed forces are also saying this. Amit Shah is saying that the armed forces are lying, 250 (terrorists) were killed. Amit Shah is calling the armed forces a liar. The country will not tolerate this under any circumstances," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal said in another tweet that the whole country stands with the armed forces but the BJP is against them, PTI reported.

"The armed forces cannot lie but the BJP is lying. The whole country stands with the armed forces but BJP stands against them," Kejriwal said.

At an event in Ahmedabad, Shah had said: "After Pulwama attack, everyone was thinking that we can't do surgical strike so what will happen...But Narendra Modi government, on the 13th day (after the attack), conducted air strikes and killed more than 250 terrorists."

Meanwhile, IAF chief B S Dhanoa addressed a press conference on Monday but he did not make any comment on the death toll in the Balakot strike, saying it was not IAF's duty to count the number of bodies. He added that the government would provide details on the number of terrorists killed.

"We don't count human casualties. We count what targets we have hit or not hit. We can't count how many people have died. That depends on how many people were there," Dhanoa remarked.