Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal plans to ease restrictions, to announce details on Monday

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 17, 2020) informed that a detailed plan to ease restrictions in the national capital will be announced on Monday (May 18).

Taking to microbloggigng site Twitter, he said that the guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown announced by Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday was in line with what his government had proposed.

Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow https://t.co/eBfrLKUpP9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 17, 2020

"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent," he said in a tweet.

Delhi's detailed plan on the lockdown guidelines will be announced on Monday he said. "Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow (Monday)," he wrote.

Earlier, in a statement the chief minister had said that decision to open up economy is in the right direction and a that spike in COVID-19 cases is expected

The statement said: "We do expect a slight increase in cases when the economy reopens and Delhi is prepared to deal with it. We have always been saying that we all will now have to learn to live with Corona."

On Sunday, centre extended the ongoing lockdown further till May 31 and said all public gatherings are prohibited; schools, malls and restaurants are closed; and flights and Metro services will continue to remain suspended till further notice.