Ayodhya

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya on October 26, offer prayers at Ram Lalla temple

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya for ‘Ram Lalla darshan’, Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) informed. 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya on October 26, offer prayers at Ram Lalla temple
File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on October 26. The AAP supremo will offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram ahead of Diwali. 

Kejriwal’s visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh comes in the wake of AAP deciding to contest all 403 seats in the assembly elections early next year. The Delhi CM will visit Ayodhya for ‘Ram Lalla darshan’, Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) informed on Saturday (October 23). 

A grand temple is being built at the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Currently, there is a makeshift structure enclosing Ram's idol.

Kejriwal will be a one-day trip to UP and the AAP convener will return to Delhi on October 27, IANS reported. 

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on his visit to Lucknow had announced that if AAP forms government in UP, they will ensure that people of the state will be relieved from 'costly electricity bills'. He also promised 300 units of free electricity within 24 hours of AAP coming to power.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath changed Faizabad Railway Junction's name to Ayodhya Cantt on Saturday. 

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
AyodhyaArvind KejriwalUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
