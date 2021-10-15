Ram mandir to open for devotees by December 2023, says Champat Rai

New Delhi: The Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will open for devotees by the end of December 2023, Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai told ANI on Thursday (October 14).

Rai apprised that the construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace and they aim to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum by 2023.

"The construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on a fast pace and is satisfactory. By the end of December 2023, the doors of the temple will be opened for devotees," the general secretary said.

He added that the second phase of foundation work will be completed by November 15, while the first phase of foundation laying was done in September. "Then we will start the work of temple`s pilanth (temple floor)," he noted.

Further, Rai said the construction work is being carried at only during nights due to concreting work. “The concreting should be ideally done at a temperature between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius. Days are hotter these days, and but fortunately, the temperature of the night remains around 25 and 26 degrees Celsius. If the temperature rises, then the ice has to be added to the concrete," the news agency quoted him as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple in August 2020 and called it a “golden historic moment”.

(With agency inputs)

