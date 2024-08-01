Delhi Coaching Basement-Like Flood In Jaipur Home, 3 Dead

Jaipur: Three persons, including a seven-year-old girl, are missing and feared drowned after rainwater entered the basement of a house in Rajasthan's Jaipur and caused flooding on Thursday, police said.

The incident follows a recent tragedy in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, where three UPSC aspirants were killed when a coaching centre’s basement was waterlogged and flooded due to heavy rain.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the Dhwaj Nagar area of Jaipur on Thursday morning.

Upon receiving information, a team of Civil Defence volunteers and local police arrived at the scene and began the rescue operation.

Officials said that rescue teams are working to locate the missing persons.

Asrar Ahmed, a Civil Defence volunteer said that the incident took place on VKI Road No 17 in Dhwaj Nagar, where water rushed into the basement after a wall of the house collapsed.

"This morning we received the information, when we reached the spot, there was 30 feet water here. Currently, we are trying to pump out the water from the basement and then we will go inside and start the rescue operation. Three persons, including a 7-8-year-old child and a 19-year-old woman, are trapped and feared drowned in the basement," Ahmed said while speaking to ANI.

Jaipur DCP (West) Amit Kumar said three persons, including a seven-year-old girl, are missing. "There are reports of three people trapped in the basement. A woman, her niece and a man are trapped. The water filled due to the collapse of the wall, so they did not get time to come out," the DCP said.

"The victims are still trapped. Efforts to pump out the water are underway," he added.

Heavy rainfall in Jaipur over the past few days has led to waterlogging in several areas, causing traffic congestion throughout the city.

Visuals showed waterlogged roads and light rain showers in various locations on Thursday morning.