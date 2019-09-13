Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad for business

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad for business purposes. Special judge Arvind Kumar pronounced his order, granting permission to Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21-October 8.

Vadra is accused in a money laundering case and has been granted anticipatory bail. He has also been given protection from arrest on the condition that he cannot leave India without the permission of the court.

In June this year, a special CBI court had allowed businessman Vadra, facing money laundering charges, to travel abroad on medical grounds for a period of six weeks.

Senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, contended that there are no allegations of tampering with the evidence since the case is mainly based on documents.

"Every time we seek permission to travel abroad, the prosecution says that the investigation is at a crucial stage. The applicant has registered at an expo in Barcelona from September 27 to 30. There are some other trade fairs as well. The applicant has routinely attended these fairs in the past," the advocate had said earlier.

Tulsi also said that there is no doubt that Vadra will return to India. "Earlier, he had gone abroad in June and returned in July. Now we are seeking permission to travel abroad between September 20 and October 8," Tulsi had told the court, during an earlier hearing on September 12.