Delhi court dismisses plea seeking FIR against Ramdev for falsely claiming to have found cure for COVID-19

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a plea that sought to lodge an FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for falsely claiming that his firm Patanjali has found a cure for coronavirus COVID-19, noting that one case has already been registered. No FIR can be lodged against Ramdev at Vasant Vihar police station in Delhi as an FIR has already been filed in the same matter in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

A lawyer had filed a petition in Patiala House Court to register an FIR against Ramdev. The order was passed after the Delhi police filed a status report stating that an FIR has already been lodged under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC at Police Station Ayanagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan on a similar plea.

It further said that AYUSH Ministry had allowed the sale of 'Coronil' as an immunity booster and in case of any grievance, the complainant should approach the Ministry.

The complainant has never bought or used Coronil. He complained only after watching Ramdev's press conference held in Uttrakhand's Haridwar during which 'Coronil' was launched. However, it is beyond the jurisdiction of the Delhi Police, the police told the court.