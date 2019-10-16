Delhi court issues production warrant against Chidambaram after ED arrests him in INX Media case

NEW DELHI: A special Delhi court on Wednesday issued a production warrant against former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the INX Media alleged money laundering case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issued the production warrant against Chidambaram under Section 50 (2) after the ED informed it that they have arrested the Congress leader after questioning him for about two hours at the Tihar Jail.

The special court issued directions to Tihar Jail authorities to produce Chidambaram at 3 pm on Thursday.

Delhi's special court issued directions to Tihar Jail authorities to produce Chidambaram at 3 pm on Thursday.

A three-member ED team had on Wednesday arrested Chidambaram after grilling him for two hours at the Tihar jail.

Chidambaram has been in judicial custody since August 21 for his alleged involvement in irregularities in granting of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media during his term as Finance Minister.

According to the ED officials, he has been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced before the court later in the day.

Officials earlier said that the ED will demand Congress leader`s custodial interrogation to confront him with the evidence gathered in the case so far.

They said he will be asked questions related to kickbacks received by shell companies allegedly floated by his son Karti Chidambaram.

The ED has earlier informed the court that it had identified about two dozen foreign bank accounts, which were used to park kickbacks received from illegal favours granted by the former minister.

The officials said the financial probe agency was in possession of several email exchanges indicating communication between front companies where both senior and junior Chidambaram were the beneficiary owners.

They also said the Congress leader will be confronted with the statements given by at least 13 witnesses, including his private secretary, in the case.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in INX media case on August 21 after the 24-hour long drama. From the CBI custody, he was sent to judicial custody and the CBI court on Tuesday allowed the ED to question him in the case.