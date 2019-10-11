Delhi court issues production warrant against P Chidambaram in INX Media case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi special court on Friday issued a production warrant against former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram for October 14 in the INX Media alleged corruption case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the warrant for Chidambaram after the ED moved the court and directed that the former FM be produced before it at 3 pm on October 14.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier moved a special court seeking custody of Chidambaram in the INX media alleged corruption case.

Chidambaram will now be produced before the special court on Monday around 3 PM during which the ED is expected to plead for his custody.

Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in the CBI case of INX media.

On behalf of the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that he needs to be taken in the custodial interrogation to ask information on shell companies in foreign countries and 17 bank accounts.

He also told the court that even the Supreme Court has observed that custodial interrogation is required in this case.

Chidambaram is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

The court had earlier dismissed his plea seeking to surrender in the ED case.