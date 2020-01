New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the slums of Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area on Friday morning, after which the fire department rushed four firetenders to the spot. At present, the fire department personnel are working to extinguish the fire, said an ANI report.

There is no report of any casualty in the incident so far.

The Sarai Rohilla slum, where the fire broke out today, is close to the Liberty Cinema. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.