Delhi government declares all nursing homes with 10-49 beds as COVID-19 coronavirus nursing homes

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the AAP-led government on Saturday (June 13) night passed an order declaring all nursing homes in the national capital, which have 10-49 beds, as 'COVID nursing homes'.

The Delhi government also directed all such nursing homes to make their beds functional in three days. According to Delhi government, all such nursing homes will have to ensure that intermingling of COVID and non-COVID patients is avoided.

In a statement, the Delhi government said, “In order to avoid intermingling of COVID and non-COVID patients in small and medium multispeciality nursing homes, also to augment the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, all nursing homes in the national capital territory of Delhi, having bed strength of 10 to 49, are declared as COVID nursing homes.”

“All such nursing homes are required to make their COVID beds functional within three days, failing which would initiate action against the defaulter nursing home,” the statement noted further.

Notably, the Delhi government passed the order even as the national capital reported over 2,000 cases in the last 24 hours, a second consecutive spike of over 2,000 fresh coronavirus cases.

In a related development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a meeting on Sunday (June 14) with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

The Delhi government is also gearing up to set up the city’s first makeshift COVID hospital in order to increase the number of beds to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi.