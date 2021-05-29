Delhi government floats global tender to procure 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

New Delhi: The Delhi government has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for procurement of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

"The Health and Family Welfare Department of NCT of Delhi intends to procure SARS-Cov2 vaccine on an urgent basis to control and manage the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Expression of Interest is hereby invited from international manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine or their authorised agents or from direct importers with appropriate licence to import the vaccine in India,” the document by the Delhi government read.

The deadline for bidders to submit their offer or expression of interest through e-mail is by 5 pm on June 7, PTI reported.

The bidders have also been asked to mention the quantity of the vaccine doses they can supply to the Central Procurement Agency of the Delhi government in the shortest time.

The Central government has so far permitted the use of three COVID-19 vaccines in India- Covishield, Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V.

Delhi has so far received 47.44 lakh doses from the Centre for the healthcare, frontline workers and the above 45 age group. The national capital is likely to procure four lakh more doses for the 18-44 age group from the manufacturers in June.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 52.98 lakh doses have been administered in Delhi, the Kejriwal government informed Centre.

On Friday (May 28), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the city will gradually start to unlock as the number of new COVID-19 cases has been declining. The activities involving daily wagers, labourers and migrant workers will be given priority to resume.

(With PTI inputs)

