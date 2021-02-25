Delhi government's big decision, no offline exams for students up to Class 8

New Delhi: In a major relief for parents and students studying in Delhi schools, the state government has said that students up to Class 8 will not be required to appear for the offline examination for the current session.

The Delhi government on Wednesday (February 24) issued guidelines to the government-run and aided schools regarding the assessment of students from Class 3 to 8.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) stated that the students would be assessed on the basis of projects and assignments.

The guidelines are applicable for the 2020-21 academic session, during which schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and classes were mostly conducted in online mode.

"Since no classroom teaching and learning has taken place at the primary and middle level, the formal mode of pen-and-paper assessment will be replaced by a subjectwise assessment of projects and assignments for Classes 3 to 8," read the DoE order.

The DoE has also said that all students up to Class 8 would be promoted to the next class.

However, the private schools in the national capital will be free to prepare their academic schedule, according to government officials quoted by PTI.

According to the guidelines, for Classes 3 to 5, 30 marks will be for assessment based on worksheets, 30 for the assignments given in winter breaks, and 40 for the assignments and projects provided from March 1 to 15.

For Classes 6 to 8, 20 marks will be for assessment based on worksheets, 30 for the assignments given in winter breaks, and 50 for the assignments and projects provided from March 1 to 15.

Those students who do not have access to a digital device or internet will be allowed to submit their assignments in hard copies. For this, parents would be called to school while following COVID-19 guidelines.

The DoE also said the students should not be called to schools for the results, which should be intimated to them through digital means, text messages or phone calls.

The education department has also issued guidelines for KG level to Class 2 students.

"The students of Classes KG to 2 will be given grades on the basis of the winter break assignments and responses to the worksheets shared during the pandemic through WhatsApp or any offline means," the DoE said.

The board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4. The students of Classes 9 and 11 will have offline exams in accordance with the schedule decided by the schools.

