हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Satyendar Jain

Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain to resume work after recovering from COVID-19

The minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 17. In his absence, Deputy CM Sisodia was looking after health and home departments, and PWD headed by Jain.

Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain to resume work after recovering from COVID-19

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has recovered from COVID-19, will resume work from Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Jain will be resuming work after a month.

The minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 17. In his absence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was looking after health and home departments, and PWD headed by Jain.

"Our Health Minister Satinder Jain has recovered. He will join work from today. He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients.

"He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today. Welcome back Satinder and best wishes!."Kejriwal tweeted.

The 55-year-old minister had been administered plasma therapy after which his condition improved. He was discharged from hospital on June 26. 

Tags:
Satyendar JainCOVID-19CoronavirusManish SisodiaDelhi
Next
Story

COVID-19 is a virus and not a bacteria, can’t be treated with aspirin, says PIB fact check
  • 11,18,043Confirmed
  • 27,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M22S

Congress raised question on PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya