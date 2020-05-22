Delhi High Court asks Centre, Delhi governments to 'keep tab on coronavirus COVID-19 cases'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday (May 22, 2020) directed the Centre and Delhi governments to keep a tab on the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases. The court made the observation while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought that more private hospitals in Delhi be allowed to treat COVID-19 patients. The plea also sought to allow more pathological laboratories to conduct COVID-19 sampling tests.

The court disposed off the petition saying that it was of the opinion that no interference is warranted in this matter, as of now. However, the court has directed both Centre and Delhi to keep an eye on the numbers and observed thagt if there would be a spike in cases, the number of hospitals and labs be proportionately increased. The matter was being heard by the bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramanium Prasad.

The petitioner, while allegedly relying upon media reports, had said in that there were around 10,000 COVID-19 patients in Delhi alone, but there was a lack of hospitals. The petitioner had insisted upon designating more number of private hospitals as COVID Hospitals so that treatment could be assured and it would take off the load from government hospitals and labs.

Advocate Anuj Aggarwal, representing Delhi Government, told the court that the revised guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued on May 10 suggested 'home isolation for very mild/ presymptomatic COVID-19 cases'.

He submits that as per these guidelines only if serious signs or symptoms emerge should the patient be taken to a hospital.

He had also submitted that the guideline directs a minimum of 50-bed isolation ward should be established at state level and a minimum of 10-bed isolation ward should be established at the district level.

It was also submitted to the court that Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital with 2000 beds and Rajiv Gandhi Suprespeciality Hospital with 500 beds, have been designated as COVID Hospitals. Nine private hospitals have also been designated as COVID Hospitals.