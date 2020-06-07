Delhi hospitals to treat only capital patients, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday (June 7) reiterated his stand that city government hospitals will only be available to residents of Delhi until the coronavirus COVID-19 cases are contained. The AAP supremo, however, added that central hospitals in the national capital will remain available to everyone.

The private hospitals in Delhi, except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed, are also reserved for Delhi residents, the Chief Minister announced today during his address via video conferencing to people. He added that people coming to the national capital for specific surgeries will be treated at private hospitals.

He added that by the end of the month of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds as the city continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases. CM Kejriwal also cautioned the elderly citizens against the COVID-19 infection and appealed them to have minimum interaction with their family members and others, as a precautionary measure, saying they are most vulnerable to the disease. "Try and remain in a single room of your house," he stated.

Earlier this week, CM Kejriwal had called for suggestions from people on opening city borders and whether hospitals in Delhi should be reserved for citizens of Delhi amid the ongoing pandemic due to coronavirus.