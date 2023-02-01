Delhi L-G Approves Convening of MCD House Session to Elect Mayor on Feb 6

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the convening of an MCD House session on February 6 to elect the city mayor, according to officials. The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government proposed Feb 6 as the date for electing the mayor, deputy mayor, and 6-member standing committee which was approved by the L-G.

The Kejriwal government had also given other dates as options to the Delhi L-G such as Feb 3 and 4. However, Feb 6 was chosen as D-Day. On the other hand, the MCD had proposed February 10 to hold a session of the House in order to elect the new mayor.

The mayor could not be elected when the House met on January 6 and January 24 after the sessions were adjourned amid acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors.

Shelly Oberoi, the AAP's candidate for mayor, moved the Supreme Court on Thursday to demand the mayoral election be conducted in a time-bound manner, party officials said.

(With PTI inputs)