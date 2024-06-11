Delhi: 'Light Kab Ayegi'? 10 Key Facts About the Power Outage in the National Capital

A significant power outage struck Delhi at 2:11 PM, affecting large swathes of the city. The disruption was caused by a fire at the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) sub-station in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh, which supplies 1200 MW to the capital. Areas including North, Central, and South Delhi experienced extensive blackouts, disrupting daily life and services. Delhi Power Minister Atishi confirmed the restoration process has begun but expressed serious concerns over the grid's reliability. Efforts are underway to supply electricity from alternative sources, with potential impacts on water treatment plants raising further alarm.

1. Major Power Outage in Delhi:

Many parts of Delhi experienced a power outage starting at 2:11 PM due to a fire at the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) sub-station in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh. The incident caused widespread disruptions, affecting residential and commercial areas alike. Emergency services were also impacted, exacerbating the situation.

2. Areas Affected:

The power outage has impacted North Delhi, Central Delhi, and South Delhi. Residents in these areas faced significant inconveniences, with many unable to carry out daily activities. The blackout also disrupted businesses, causing financial losses and operational challenges.

3. Cause of Outage:

The fire at the Mandola sub-station, which supplies 1200 MW of power to Delhi, is the primary cause of the outage. This incident raises concerns about the maintenance and safety protocols of critical power infrastructure, highlighting vulnerabilities in the national grid system.

4. Minister's Statement:

Delhi Power Minister Atishi has stated that the power restoration process has begun, and electricity is gradually returning to different areas. She emphasized the importance of addressing the root cause to prevent such incidents in the future and reassured citizens that the situation is being handled urgently.

5. Seeking Central Intervention:

Atishi expressed grave concern over the failure of the national power grid and is seeking a meeting with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL to prevent future occurrences. This step underscores the need for better coordination between state and central agencies.

6. Water Treatment Plants Affected:

The power cut has also affected several water treatment plants in Delhi, including those at Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, and Wazirabad. This disruption could potentially lead to a drinking water crisis, as these plants are crucial for the city's water supply.

7. Alternative Power Sources:

Efforts are underway to supply electricity to affected areas from alternative power sources. Discussions are ongoing with various power companies to mitigate the impact of the outage. These measures aim to ensure that essential services can continue operating despite the grid failure.

8. Limited Power Production in Delhi:

Delhi's power production is limited, relying heavily on power transmission from other parts of the country. This dependence makes the city particularly vulnerable to grid failures and underscores the need for developing local power generation capabilities.

9. Concerns Over Infrastructure:

The incident highlights concerns over the reliability of the national-level power infrastructure. Minister Atishi intends to raise these issues with the Central Government, seeking assurances and measures to strengthen the grid and prevent future failures.

10. Public Reassurance:

Despite the severity of the outage, efforts are being made to ensure that essential services, including water treatment, are restored promptly to avoid further public inconvenience. Authorities are working around the clock to resolve the issue and prevent similar incidents in the future.