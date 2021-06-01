हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi lockdown: Home delivery of liquor allowed through mobile app, online web portal

The national capital is currently under lockdown till June 7, where apart from essential activities, only factories and constructions have been allowed.

File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: Amid lockdown in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday (June 1, 2021) permitted the home delivery of liquor through a mobile app and an online web portal.

As per the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, notified on Monday, the L-13 license holders can deliver liquor at the doorstep of Delhiites.

The rules also permit the holders of the necessary licences to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars and restaurants. However, no delivery can be made to any hostel, office, or institution.

The national capital is currently under lockdown till June 7, where apart from essential activities, only factories and constructions have been allowed.

Earlier in 2020 during the first wave of coronavirus, the Supreme Court had also suggested the home delivery of alcohol due to the rush of customers at liquor shops amid the lockdown announcement.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has increased to 6,46,348 after 648 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday. It was the third straight day that Delhi's daily cases were recorded below the 1k mark.

The city's active cases have now reduced to 11,040, while the number of patients in home isolation have declined to 5,374.

(With agency inputs)
 

