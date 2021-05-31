Delhi to begin unlocking today after 42 days, check new guidelines here

New Delhi: The national capital will begin unlocking on Monday (May 31, 2021) after being under complete lockdown for 42 days. Even though the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended the curfew on the movement of individuals except for essential activities till June 7, it has allowed companies to resume business.

Apart from essential activities, personnel and associated staff, offices, factories and constructions will gradually open with staggered shifts.

The unlocking process in the national capital begins a day after it recorded 78 coronavirus-related deaths, which is the first time in nearly a month-and-a-half that daily deaths in Delhi fell below 100. The city had recorded 81 deaths on April 13. Delhi's death toll now stands at 24,151.

Delhi also reported 946 fresh cases that took its COVID-19 tally to 14,25,000, of which, 12,100 are active coronavirus cases.

The following additional activities will be allowed outside the containment zones during the curfew period in Delhi:

i. Operations of manufacturing and production units within closed premises in Approved Industrial Areas.

ii. Construction activities within their work sites.

iii. The owners of manufacturing and production units, the owners/contractors/employers of construction activities will be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of the following directives:

-- Only asymptomatic workers and employees will be allowed at the workplace.

-- Staggering of work/business hours will be followed at workplace in order to ensure proper social distancing between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff etc.

-- COVID Appropriate Behaviour shall be strictly followed by all workers/employees at workplace viz. wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, no spitting at a public place, no consumption of pan, gutkha, tobacco and liquor at the workplace.

-- Provision of thermal screening, hand wash and sanitiser preferably with touch-free mechanism will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.

-- Frequent sanitization of the entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact like door handles etc shall be ensured, including between shifts.

iv. The owners of manufacturing/production units, the owners/employers/contractors of construction activities will be responsible for strict compliance of aforesaid instructions/directives at the workplace. In case of any violation, concerned manufacturing/production unit or construction activity will be closed, besides strict penal action would be taken against the violator(s) as well as the owner of manufacturing unit or owner/ employer/ contractor of construction work activity, as the case may be.

v. The movement of workers/employees shall be allowed only on the possession of e-pass (in soft or hard copy), which can be obtained by the owners/employers/contractors by submitting an online application with details of workers/employees on the website www.delhi.gov.in.

vi. All District Magistrates shall ensure random RT-PCR / RAT testing in sufficient numbers at these manufacturing I production units/construction sites on regular basis.

vii. All District Magistrates and their counterpart district DCPs shall deploy Special Teams for regular inspection of these manufacturing I production units as well as construction sites for ensuring the effective compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour by all workers/ employees.

In view of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases with a high positivity rate and in order to break the transmission chain of the virus, the Delhi government had first imposed a curfew on the movement of individuals on April 19.

