After complete COVID-19 lockdown announcement in Delhi, rush of customers at liquor shops, pics surface

New Delhi: In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 19) announced to put the national capital under complete lockdown. The complete COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi will begin at 10 PM on April 19 and will remain in place till 5 AM on April 26.

The decision comes a day after Delhi witnessed its biggest surge in the daily COVID-19 caseload with 25,462 fresh cases. The people in the national capital are seen standing in queues in order to purchase liquor.

People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area. Delhi govt has decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/DdbSfKaiHT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

The pictures are from the Gole market area and clearly shows a number of people standing in the queues to purchase liquors. The government has asked everyone to follow the COVID guidelines and stay indoors. But this clearly shows that people are not following the guidelines. We at Zee News, request everyone to stay indoors and follow the COVID guidelines religiously. The second wave of coronavirus has been more infectious than the first one and it is important to stay safe.

"Essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly," said the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While stating the condition of the city in the fight against COVID-19, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “In the last 24 hours, around 23,500 cases were reported. In the last 3-4 days, around 25,000 cases have been reported. Positivity rate and infection have increased. If 25,000 patients come every day then the system will crumble, there's a shortage of beds.”

Earlier, the Delhi government had announced a weekend curfew that ended at 5 am on Monday (April 19). The national capital on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike with over 25,000 new COVID-219 cases.

Live TV