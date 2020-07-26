हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Delhi man dupes woman he met on matrimonial site of Rs 17 lakh, held

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a man for duping a woman of Rs 17 lakh, who he had met on a matrimonial site on the pretext of marriage, the police said.

According to the police, the man identified as Mudit Chawla has duped several women in the past too. He regularly changed his name and location to avoid being caught.

According to the police, the man identified as Mudit Chawla has duped several women in the past too. He regularly changed his name and location to avoid being caught. 

Vijayanta Arya, DCP North West, said, "The man has been identified as Mudit Chawla. A woman had filed a complaint that she had come in contact with him through a matrimonial website shaadi.com and he duped her of Rs 17 Lakh after befriending her."

"We have come to know that he was arrested on four different occasions earlier in connection with four cases of similar nature. He changes his name and address regularly," DCP Arya added.

The police have also seized the man`s ID cards and Aadhaar cards with different names from his possession.

