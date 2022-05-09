हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Delhi: Man killed for urinating in front of neighbour's house

The police found that a quarrel had taken place between the deceased and his neighbour after the former urinated outside the latter's home.

Delhi: Man killed for urinating in front of neighbour&#039;s house
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: A 44-year-old man was killed after a brawl with his neighbour at the Mukherjee Nagar area of the national capital, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Parveen Lamba.

Furnishing the details, DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call regarding a quarrel among residents of Parmanand Colony was received at 5:30 am at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

As the police reached the spot, they found that a quarrel took place between Lamba and a person named Rahul Malhotra, as the former was in an intoxicated state and was urinating in front of Malhotra`s house.

During the heated exchange of words, both parties hurled stones at each other.

"Malhotra along with his father Ravi Malhotra threw bottles and stones from the first floor of their house and one of the bottles hit the victim due to which he sustained injury, leading to excessive bleeding," the DCP said.

Lamba was taken to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in an injured state.

"He was later shifted to the Nulife Hospital by his family members and then to the Pentamed Hospital where he was declared dead during the course of treatment," the DCP informed.

The police have registered a case under Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased staged a protest on the Mukherji Nagar road with the dead body, demanding justice, leading to a brief road blockade in the area

