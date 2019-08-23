Delhi-NCR to witness light rain over next three days, says IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to witness light rain for the next three days. However, as per weather predictions, these light showers will not have much impact on the overall temperature of the region as they would be short-lived.

The capital city of Uttar Pradesh- Lucknow is also witnessing on and off rains for quite some time now. According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the region witnessed 66 mm of rains. However, as of now, the rain showers have reduced in the region due to the formation of a low-pressure area and are now moving southwards towards Northeast Madhya Pradesh."Strong easterlies have been blowing over the region and with an abundance of moisture rainfall activity will be seen during the next three to four days.

However, these rainfall activities are expected to be light in nature only with isolated moderate showers during this time period," predicted Skymet. Apart from Delhi-NCR and Lucknow, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Assam.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places over Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal and Sikkim. Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, southeast & central Bay of Bengal and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands. The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

