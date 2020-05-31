Delhi-Noida border to remain sealed; fresh guidelines issued for Gautam Budh Nagar

New Delhi: The Delhi-Noida border will continue to remain shut for movement of people to and from the national capital, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration said in its latest guidelines for the COVID-19 lockdown issued on Sunday (May 31).

As per the advisory issued by the government, the decision was taken as the source of infection in 42 per cent of coronavirus cases detected in the district in the last 20 days was tracked to Delhi.

Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate issued guidelines for maintaining the status quo at the Delhi-Noida border.

The district administration had on April 21 banned the movement of people between Noida and Delhi. However, the inter-state travel bans exempt ambulances, doctors, good carries, mediapersons and those involved in essential services.

Earlier this week, citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Ghaziabad administration had sealed its border with the national capital, with exemption to people associated with essential services.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, is one of the worst-hit districts in the state which has reported 387 positive cases of COVID-19, including seven deaths in total. On the other hand, Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 19,844, as the death toll due to the disease mounted to 473.