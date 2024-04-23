Delhi Police Arrest Sharpshooter Of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Crime Syndicate

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a sharpshooter and an active member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar crime syndicate, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the arrested accused, identified as Sachin alias Chichad (25), a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, was wanted in a recent firing incident at the residence of Subhash at village Umri of Kurukshetra.

He had come to Delhi at the direction of the gang leaders.

In January, Subhash was murdered and the responsibility for the murder was taken by Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara on social media, claiming that Subhash was an associate of Sunny Lefty, accused in the murder of Vicky Middukhera in Punjab.

In this case, two accused persons, namely Ankit alias Kali and Garvit alias Prince, were arrested and two other accused, Gaurav and Sanka, were on the run. Sachin was tasked by Garvit and Ankit Kali to again fire at the house of Subhash to deter the family members of Subhash from appearing in court for testimony. Post-firing, he was directed to go to Delhi and wait for further directions from the gang leader.

This arrest has foiled the plans to execute a sensational, heinous crime in Delhi. One semi-automatic sophisticated pistol of .32 bore with four live cartridges and a vehicle used in the commission of crime in Umri were recovered from the accused.

According to DCP Special Cell Pratiksha Godara, on the intervening night of April 18-19, specific information was received about the movement of Sachin in the nearby area of Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Delhi. Acting swiftly on the information, a dedicated team of NR & STF swung into action, and a trap was laid near the ITI Campus, Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Delhi.

The alleged person was intercepted on a scooter and was successfully overpowered. One semi-automatic sophisticated pistol of .32 bore with four live cartridges was recovered from his possession. A criminal case under the Arms Act has been registered in this regard, added the official.