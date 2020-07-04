हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Delhi Police ASI on duty outside US Embassy mowed down by speeding car

New Delhi: In a fatal accident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was killed when a speeding car hit him before ramming into a wall near the US Embassy on Friday. A case has been registered at Chanakyapuri police station. 

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Lal Man Singh Sisodiya.

The car was driven by Siddharth Bhagat (41), an assistant professor in University of Rajasthan, who has been arrested.

"An ASI of the PCR unit, Lal Man Singh Sisodiya, who was on duty near the gate of the US Embassy, died in the accident. A case has been registered in the Chanakyapuri police station and the driver of the car has been arrested," said additional DCP, New Delhi, Deepak Yadav.

Further investigation is on, police is probing if Bhagat was drunk at the time of the incident. 

