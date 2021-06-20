हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Delhi Police Commissioner calls for district, thana level committees to tackle possible COVID-19 third wave

"These committees will be providing a professional response to various situations arising out of public health emergencies, movement of migrant labourers, care for the destitute, elderly citizens and women, food/ration for needy and hungry, maintaining essential supplies, etc," said Delhi Commissioner of Police.

Representational Image

New Delhi: As part of preparations for the possible third wave of the COVID-19, the Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava on Saturday (June 19, 2021) announced that the Delhi authorities are forming district and thana (police station)-level committees for Public Health Care (PHC) Management to both prevent and tackle the possibility. 

"These committees will be providing a professional response to various situations arising out of public health emergencies, movement of migrant labourers, care for the destitute, elderly citizens and women, food/ration for needy and hungry, maintaining essential supplies, etc," Shrivastava said, according to a release by Delhi Police.

Delhi Commissioner of Police also revealed that they are working towards public acceptance of COVID-appropriate behaviour (CAB), adding that measures are being taken for systemic and voluntary adoption, to minimise the need for coercive enforcement. 

While emphasising on the fact that compliance of COVID-19 norms is voluntary, but also every citizen’s responsibility and duty, which cannot always be achieved through coercive challans, Shrivastava said, "Police is to prosecute the violations which should be the minimum occurrence and not a norm." 

The COVID Cell at Police Headquarters would be upgraded to a Public Health Emergency Management Cell to supervise the committees, the police said.

(With ANI inputs)

