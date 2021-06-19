Delhi preparing for possible third wave of COVID-19 on a war footing: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (June 18, 2021) convened a meeting in view of the preparation of the plausible third wave of COVID-19 with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. CM Kejriwal discussed the full action plan and roadmap of the Delhi government with the LG in view of the possible emergence of a third wave of coronavirus in Delhi.

A presentation inclusive of all the extensive preparedness measures was made, highlighting the enhanced healthcare infrastructure that the Delhi government has been persistently building since the pandemic.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal discussed in detail about the State Level Task Force constituted by the Delhi Government, to increase the number of health workers and the Pediatric Task Force to streamline effective treatment of children from Corona. He apprised the LG about PSA Oxygen Plant, Cryogenic Plant, LMO Storage Plant, Oxygen and bed management in hospitals, arrangement of medicines and vaccination.

Delhi government is making its preparations based on the possibility of likely 37000 and a maximum of 45000 COVID-19 cases per day during the possible third wave.

Through the presentation in the meeting, the full blueprint of the preparations being made by the Delhi government was presented to the LG. In the meeting, CM Kejriwal discussed with the LG about the State Level Task Force, increasing the number of healthcare workers and the Pediatric Task Force for effective treatment of children. If the third wave comes and oxygen demand increases, the Delhi government has worked on a war footing to maintain rigorous supply of oxygen. Regarding this, the Chief Minister informed the Lieutenant Governor in detail about the cryogenic bottling plant, LMO storage plant along with the PSA oxygen plant which has been established in different areas of Delhi and will be set up in the coming few days.

The CMO office tweeted, "Regarding the preparations for the possible third wave of COVID-19, today Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji had a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, in which the action plan and roadmap for future challenges was discussed. In order to prepare for the future wave, State Level Task Force of the Delhi Government, increase in the number of health workers, Special Pediatric Task Force for effective treatment of children have been included in the action plan. Oxygen and bed management, along with arrangement of medicines and vaccination were also discussed in the meeting."

Arvind Kejriwal also apprised the LG that in a worst-case scenario of the possible third wave and the general situation, other preparations including augmentation of beds is being done. Experts estimate that if the third wave of the pandemic arrives, then during the normal situation in Delhi, about 37000 coronavirus cases can emerge per day, whereas if the outbreak is very high, then about 45000 cases can emerge daily. Therefore, the Delhi government is preparing for the management of beds etc, keeping in mind the normal and worst-case scenario. If there is a possible third wave of corona and the situation in Delhi becomes extremely distressing, the government is working continuously for how many oxygen beds and ICU beds will be required during that time. In view of this, the Delhi Government has formed a committee to enhance and strengthen the health infrastructure. This committee is doing the work pertaining to it.

*In a Nutshell: Measures Discussed in Detail*

1) Preparedness for the third wave:

- Three committees constituted with the following mandate

- State Level Expert Committee for mitigation and management of the third wave of Covid-19 cases in Delhi

- Third wave action plan for augmenting the health infrastructure component

- Paediatric task force for management of Covid-19 and treatment of children

2) PSA Plants

- Total 64 PSA plants with total capacity of 64.69 MT capacity

- Total of 32 PSA plants with capacity of 29.77 MT have already been commissioned

- 7 PSA Plants with capacity of 5.7 MT will be commissioned by June 30,2021

- 15 PSA PLANTS with capacity of 18.8 MT will be commissioned by July 31

- 10 PSA Plants with capacity of 10.42 MT will be commissioned by September 30

3) Cryogenic Bottling Plants with capacity of 12 MT Will be installed and commissioned by July 31

4) LMO Storage Tanks

- 3 LMO Storage Tanks with capacity of 171 MT installed

- Another 2 LMO storage tanks with capacity of 100 MT are likely to reach by June 30

5) A committee has been constituted to assess the oxygen supply infrastructure in Delhi government Hospitals having 100 or more beds and also examine adequacy of provisions made in the expansion plan and suggest the way forward.

Two task forces are working for the preparations of the possible third wave of Corona in Delhi. CM Kejriwal told the LG that the Delhi government is making preparations on a war footing to deal with the possible third wave.