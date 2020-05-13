Delhi Police Crime Branch seizes passports, other documents of about 700 Tablighi Jamaatis

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has seized passports and other documents of about 700 Tablighi Jamaatis. According to the sources, there is a suspicion that they had entered India by procuring visa by fraudery and their travel history is also being investigated.

The Delhi Police is investigated their travel history before their arrival in the country. All the Jamatis came to India on a tourist visa and joined the Jamaat event here, which means that they violated the visa regulations.

For this, the Indian government had canceled all the visas and opened the Lookout circular so that no one could get out of the country. Some Malaysians were lying and wanted to leave their country on a special flight when they were caught at the Delhi airport because of this Lookout circular. All of them are being investigated by registering a case under the Foreign Act and Visa Fraud.