Delhi Police issues travel advisory for Republic Day dress rehearsal. Details here

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions in place for the smooth conduct of full dress rehearsal on January 23 for the Republic Day parade.

As per the advisory, the Republic Day parade rehearsal will start at 10.20 am on Sunday from Vijay Chowk and proceed to National Stadium, they said.

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and enter National Stadium from gate number 1 via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, roundabout Princess Palace, turn left towards Tilak Marg and turn right on C-Hexagon.

Here is your cheat sheet to traffic diversions and routes to be taken on January 23:

No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade is over on Sunday.

Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Sunday till the entire parade and tableaux enter National Stadium," Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Vivek Kishor said.

The commuters are advised to avoid the route of the parade from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

No restriction for people from north Delhi going towards the New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station.

The movement of the city bus services will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), roundabout Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariate (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court.

Changes in Bus routes

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium to take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road while Buses plying from NH-24 will have to take right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar,

Similarly, Buses coming from the Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge. All inter-state buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan, the advisory stated.

Delhi Metro Services

Metro Rail services will remain available for commuters at all stations during the full dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till noon on Saturday.

Additionally, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft, are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from 20.01.2022 up to 15.02.2022 (both days inclusive), the advisory said.

