Delhi Police summons 6 farmers leaders in Republic Day violence, charge rioters under UAPA

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police, which is probing the 'conspiracy and criminal designs' behind the Republic Day violence in the national capital, has summoned six farmer leaders, including BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and Boota Singh Burjgil, to the Crime Branch office on January 29 for questioning. The Crime Branch will probe cases of violence at the Red Fort, ITO, Nangloi Crossing, and six other places during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, an official said.

The Delhi police have so far registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence, and also issued LOCs against 44 people, mainly farmer leaders, in connection with the Jnauary 26 violence, to prevent them from leaving the country. Lookout circulars have been issued against Boota Singh Burjgil, Darshan Pal Singh, Rakesh Tikait, Saravan Singh Pandher, Satnam Pannu, Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar, Lakha Sidhana, Deep Sidhu, Joginder Singh Ugaraha, Rishipal Ambawata, Balbir Singh Rajewal among others.

The farmers, who have been summoned by the Delhi Police include names like Buta Singh Burjgil, Darshan Pal Singh, Rakesh Tikait, Saravan Singh Pandher and Satnam Pannu.

On January 28, Delhi Police issued lookout notices against farmer leaders and registered a case under the stringent UAPA and sedition for the Republic Day violence. A confrontation was building up at the UP Gate in Ghazipur bordering Delhi with heavy security deployed while frequent power cuts were witnessed in the evening at the protest site, where Bharatiya Kisan Union members, led by Rakesh Tikait, are staying put since November 28.



Earlier, Delhi Police has issued a notice to Tikait asking him to explain to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26. The police asked the 37 farmer leaders, including Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Balbeer Singh Rajewal whose names have been named in an FIR in connection with the violence, to submit their response within three days.

Tikait, the BKU's national spokesperson, was adamant threatening, "I will commit suicide but won't end protest until the farm bills are repealed." He also claimed threat to his life, alleging that armed goons were sent to the protest site. Condemning the Uttar Pradesh government and police for the ultimatum, he said, "No violence has taken place at the Ghazipur border but still the UP government is resorting to policy of suppression. This is the face of the UP government."

Meanwhile, Centre has extended the deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) till February 4 to maintain the law and order situation in Ghaziabad in view of farmers' protest. Their deployment was earlier till January 28 but has been extended as the sit-in protest at Ghazipur border continues against Centre's farm laws. A notice has also been served to farmers at Ghazipur border under Section 133 of CrPC (conditional order for removal of a nuisance) by Ghaziabad ADM City Shailendra Kumar Singh to vacate the site.

Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava had said on Wednesday adding that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors.

