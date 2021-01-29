Zee News reporter Abhishek Kumar manhandled by farmers in Ghazipur, asked to leave

NEW DELHI: Irked with Zee News’ fearless and continuous coverage of the farmers’ ongoing agitation against Centre’s three farm laws, some anti-national elements on Friday manhandled a Zee News reporter while he was reporting from the Ghazipur Border in Delhi.

According to the initial report, Zee News reporter Abhishek Kumar had gone to Ghazipur to cover the farmers’ ongoing agitation and take reactions of those who had been camping there for nearly two months.

While the Zee News reporter was speaking to some elderly farmers, he was manhandled by some anti-national elements. A group of unidentified protesters pushed the Zee News reporter and asked him to leave from the spot immediately and shouted slogans.

This incident raises a big question - is it a conspiracy by the farmers and the anti-national elements to stop Zee News from reporting the fact and uncovering the truth behind the movement.

This is not the first time that the channel has faced opposition from anti-nationals and threats to its team of reporters and camerapersons. It may be noted that Zee News was the first channel that reported Khalistani elements trying to hijack and infiltrate into the protests.

The Zee News report mentioned how pro-Khalistan groups were trying to misuse the farmers’ movement at the behest of Pakistan’s notorious spy agency ISI. The Zee News report also highlighted how top leaders of the pro-Khalistan groups were remotely controlling the farmers’ movement from countries like Britain, America, and Canada.

The genuine farmers of the country, however, have not been angry with Zee News as the truth came forward. Importantly, hundreds of people from across the length and breadth of the country have come forward in support of the Zee News’ campaign to expose the anti-nationals involved in the farmers’ movement.

People from several countries have also acknowledged the facts reported by Zee News from the very beginning. On Thursday, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary shared a video sent to him from New York, the US, that shows a rally of cars with a religious flag on the outskirts of New York.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Zee News Editor-in-Chief shared the video with his followers. He tweeted, "Someone from New York has sent me this video via WhatsApp showing a Pro Khalistan rally on the Republic Day of India. Watch this. Don’t forget Zee News was the 1st one to expose the Khalistani connection with the farm stir."

In the video, a long line of cars can be seen waving yellow coloured flags as they move towards New York. As per the video, it was taken on January 26, the same day violence was unleashed in Delhi.

However, Zee News has been constantly facing the wrath of some people for reporting the fact. The Centre has also accepted the fact that Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers' protest. Zee News has been reporting about Khalistan's entry into this agitation from the outset. Attorney General KK Venugopal had told the Supreme Court that the Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers' protests.

The banned organization, Sikhs For Justice, had solidified the fact of its infiltration in the farmers' protest by writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India, stating that it wants to see Punjab as an autonomous nation i.e. an independent nation.

