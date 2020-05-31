Delhi records highest single-day spike of 1,295 new COVID-19 cases; total 19,844

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday (May 31, 2020) recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh COVID-19 cases taking its total tally to infections to 19,844, while the death count mounts to 473, as per data released by authorities.

This is the first time that more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Delhi in a day.

The Delhi Health Department in its bulletin said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 473 and the total number of cases stands at 19,844.

The previous single-day highest was recorded on May 30 with 1,163 fresh cases of infections. On Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 18,549, including 416 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Sunday sought an immediate assistance of Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre to pay salaries to its employees and meet office expenses as there was a drastic decline in tax collection due to the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an online media briefing said that the coronavirus-forced lockdown has affected the economy of Delhi and that the the tax collection has been around 85 per cent less than the normal collection due to lockdown.