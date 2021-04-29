हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Delhi records hottest day of the year, mercury breaches 44 degrees Celsius mark

The maximum temperature in parts of Delhi breached the 44 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday (April 29), the highest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department data.

Representational Image (Credits: Shutter Stock)

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in parts of Delhi breached the 44 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday (April 29), the highest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 42.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The minimum temperature settled at 22.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal in Delhi.

The mercury rose to 44.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh and Narela, and 44 degrees Celsius in Mungeshpur, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weatherman said partly cloudy weather, gusty winds and light rain is expected in the city on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is expected to dip to 38 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi temperatureDelhi temperature todayDelhi hottest day
