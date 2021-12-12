Delhi records lowest temperature of the season, mercury drops to 6.4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The Safdurjung observatory recorded minimum temperature at 6.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Sunday (December 12, 2021) morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather agency, in its daily bulletin, said that partly cloudly sky and mist will prevail in the capital city today. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 24 degrees Celcius today.

The national capital recorded its coldest night of the season on Thursday with the temperature dipping to 8.3 degrees Celcius, the India Meteorological Department said.

An official of the weather agency told ANI, "Last night was the coldest in Delhi with the temperature plummeting to 8.3 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest night of this season till now."

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital marginally improved and moved to the `poor` category on Sunday morning.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported an air quality index (AQI) of 256. The area near IIT Delhi logged an AQI of 266, the T3 terminal of the airport reported an AQI of 290, Lodhi Road area reported an AQI of 249.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

SAFAR, in its daily bulletin said, "For three days (12th, 13th, 14th), winds are likely to be low to moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height causing moderate vertical mixing are likely to keep air quality within `poor` during noon time or `lower end of very poor` during the night and early morning hours for the next three days. From December 15 onwards, air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but within `poor` or `lower end of very poor` category."

On Saturday, the AQI stood in the `very poor category` by reporting an AQI of 310.

