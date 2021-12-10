Delhi’s air quality still in 'poor' quality, AQI stands at 293

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the `poor` category on Friday (December 10, 2021). The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city (overall) read 293.

Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 293 (overall) in the 'poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR said wind over the next three days is likely to be moderate enhancing mixing and ventilation of pollutants.

"With mostly clear sky conditions during day time, the peak mixing layer height is likely to be around 1.5 km causing moderate vertical mixing of emitted pollutants. Air quality for the next three days likely to improve gradually but within 'lower end of poor' or 'moderate' category," it said.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has ordered the immediate closure of industries not running on PNG or cleaner fuels in industrial areas despite the availability of gas infrastructure and supply.

The Commission had directed States to prepare an implementable Action plan by clearly specifying definite timelines for switching over of all identified industries units to PNG, where infrastructure and supply of gas are already available.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV