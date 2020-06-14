Delhi to get 500 railway coaches-turned COVID-19 wards, testing to be tripled in 6 days

New Delhi: The Centre will provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of the shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday (June 14) after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "These railway coaches will not only increase the number of beds in Delhi by 8,000, but these coaches will also be equipped with all facilities to fight COVID-19," he said.

The Union Minister added that coronavirus COVID-19 testing in Delhi will be doubled in the next two days and be tripled in six days. The statement from the minister came after he chaired a crucial meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal amid rapid growth in coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The meeting, held at 11 am today, was also attended by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) officials, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and senior officers from the Home and Health ministries.

Here are some of the major decision taken by the MHA after today's meeting on the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital:

1. 500 coaches to be made COVID-19 wards with 8,000 beds

2. Contact mapping across all containment zones

3. Coronavirus testing to be doubled in two days and tripled in six days

4. House to house survey and contract tracing will be carried out.

5. Aarogya Setu app to be made compulsory in containment zones in the national capital.

The national capital will soon receive random testing kits to enhance testing of infection. In addition, five senior central officers will also assist the Delhi government in deciding the road map on facilities to be improved in the city to deal with COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, all agencies have been directed to work together along with the local government and civic bodies to deal with coronavirus.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also called a separate meeting in the evening at 5 pm today with the Mayors of Delhi's three municipal corporations — North, South and East, and commissioners of the civic bodies to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the capital. L-G Baijal, CM Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Vardhan will also attend the evening meeting today.

The meeting comes in the wake of a shocking number of COVID-19 cases in the capital where the tally has reached nearly 39,000 cases with over 1,200 deaths.

