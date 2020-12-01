हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farmer Protest

Delhi traffic update Dec 1: High traffic jam at GT Karnal Road, Mukarba Chowk; Delhi-Noida road opens

Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic. 

Delhi traffic update Dec 1: High traffic jam at GT Karnal Road, Mukarba Chowk; Delhi-Noida road opens
IANS photo

NEW DELHI: As farmers' protest against the Centre's new agricultural laws continued for sixth consecutive day, Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes in view of the ongoing protest at border entry points of the city.

"Both the border points at Singhu and Tikri will remain closed for traffic movement today", the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Meanwhile, traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road due to 'very very heavy' traffic congestion.

"Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera," it said.

Also Read: Delhi Chalo protest Live: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Tomar hold meet ahead of talks with farmers

Furthermore, it asked commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa. Commuters are also advised to avoid GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu border today.

We take a look at roads which are shut due to protest:

Singhu border
Tikri border 
Lampur road near Tikri border closed 
Uttar Pradesh Gate at Gazpipur border closed
Delhi's Sambhu border closed 

Roads which have opened for commuters:

Ghazipur to NH 24 road opens
Delhi-Noida road opens.
Badusarai border opens for 2-wheelers 
Jhatikara borders opens for 2-wheeler

Borders to Haryana which have opened: 

Jharoda
Dhansa 
Daurala
Kapashera
Rajokri NH 8
Bijwasan/Bajghera
Palam Vihar
Dundahera

Traffic jam: 

GT Karnal road 
Mukarba road
Signature Bridge to Rohini 
NH 44
Singhu border

Live TV

Tags:
Farmer ProtestFarmer protest todaytikri borderSinghu borderDelhi traffic jam
Next
Story

Indian Navy test-fires anti-ship version of BrahMos supersonic cruise in Andaman Nicobar Islands
  • 94,62,809Confirmed
  • 1,37,621Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35S

In name of Agricultural law this is the conspiracy of grabbing farmers land - Akhilesh Yadav