Delhi traffic update Dec 1: High traffic jam at GT Karnal Road, Mukarba Chowk; Delhi-Noida road opens

NEW DELHI: As farmers' protest against the Centre's new agricultural laws continued for sixth consecutive day, Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes in view of the ongoing protest at border entry points of the city.

"Both the border points at Singhu and Tikri will remain closed for traffic movement today", the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Meanwhile, traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road due to 'very very heavy' traffic congestion.

"Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera," it said.

Furthermore, it asked commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa. Commuters are also advised to avoid GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu border today.

We take a look at roads which are shut due to protest:

Singhu border

Tikri border

Lampur road near Tikri border closed

Uttar Pradesh Gate at Gazpipur border closed

Delhi's Sambhu border closed

Roads which have opened for commuters:

Ghazipur to NH 24 road opens

Delhi-Noida road opens.

Badusarai border opens for 2-wheelers

Jhatikara borders opens for 2-wheeler

Borders to Haryana which have opened:

Jharoda

Dhansa

Daurala

Kapashera

Rajokri NH 8

Bijwasan/Bajghera

Palam Vihar

Dundahera

Traffic jam:

GT Karnal road

Mukarba road

Signature Bridge to Rohini

NH 44

Singhu border

Live TV