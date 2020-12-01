Delhi traffic update Dec 1: High traffic jam at GT Karnal Road, Mukarba Chowk; Delhi-Noida road opens

NEW DELHI: As farmers' protest against the Centre's new agricultural laws continued for sixth consecutive day, Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes in view of the ongoing protest at border entry points of the city.
"Both the border points at Singhu and Tikri will remain closed for traffic movement today", the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Meanwhile, traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road due to 'very very heavy' traffic congestion.
"Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera," it said.
Furthermore, it asked commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa. Commuters are also advised to avoid GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu border today.
We take a look at roads which are shut due to protest:
Singhu border
Tikri border
Lampur road near Tikri border closed
Uttar Pradesh Gate at Gazpipur border closed
Delhi's Sambhu border closed
Roads which have opened for commuters:
Ghazipur to NH 24 road opens
Delhi-Noida road opens.
Badusarai border opens for 2-wheelers
Jhatikara borders opens for 2-wheeler
Borders to Haryana which have opened:
Jharoda
Dhansa
Daurala
Kapashera
Rajokri NH 8
Bijwasan/Bajghera
Palam Vihar
Dundahera
Traffic jam:
GT Karnal road
Mukarba road
Signature Bridge to Rohini
NH 44
Singhu border