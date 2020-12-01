Dilli Chalo protest Live updates: Centre invites protesting farmers for talks today at 3 pm

1 December 2020, 07:19 AM
A release issued by the Agriculture Ministry on Monday stated that the leaders and representatives of farmer groups have been invited to attend a high-level meeting on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
The development came a day after the protesting farmers rejected the Centre's offer to start talks as soon as they move to Burari and continued to stay put Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital.
The Centre on Nov 30 night invited agitating farmer unions for talks on December 1, two days ahead of a scheduled meeting, as their stir against the new agri-marketing laws appeared to intensify despite a strong defence of the legislation by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who accused the opposition of 'playing tricks' on farmers again through misinformation.