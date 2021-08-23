Delhi, Uttar Pradesh to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Monday (August 23) predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Baraut, Daurala, Chapraula, Bagpat, Khekra, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora," the IMD said.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jahangirabad, (UP) during next 2 hours," it added.

23-08-2021; 0650 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hindon Af Station, Indrapuram, Baraut, Daurala, Chapraula, Bagpat, Khekra, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the residents of Delhi witnessed heavy rains along with thunderstorms on Saturday as IMD issued an orange alert for the city.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 34.3 degrees Celsius Sunday, the meteorological department said.

Rains lashed some parts of the city on Sunday morning, and the minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's normal, said the official.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 72 per cent.

According to IMD officials, Saturday's rainfall of 138.8 mm is the ninth highest in the last 62 years for August.

The highest ever rainfall for August since 1961 is 184 mm. It was recorded on August 2, 1961.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal while the minimum temperature settled around 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal, it said.

