Delhi violence: 683 cases registered, 1,983 people either detained or arrested, says police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday (March 6) said that it has registered over 600 cases in connection with last week's riots in northeast Delhi, officials said. Out of 683 cases registered, at least 53 were related to the Arms Act, it said in a statement. In total, 1,983 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, the police said.

Total 251 meetings with Aman Committee have been conducted across the national capital, a senior police officer said.

The communal violence, that sparked from protests over the amended Citizenship Act in northeast Delhi on February 24, has so far claimed lives of at least 53 people and left almost 300 injured, according to a PTI report.

Earlier in the day, the police told the Delhi High Court that efforts were on to recover bodies from drains in northeast Delhi where riots over the amended citizenship law. Several bodies, believed to be riot causalities, have been recovered from the drains in Shiv Vihar and other violence-hit areas, and have been kept at RML Hospital.

In the meantime, suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who was produced before Delhi's Karkardooma court amid tight security on March 6, was sent to 7-day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the violence in northeast Delhi. Hussain was produced before the duty magistrate and neither the media nor any lawyer, other than those connected with the case, was allowed inside the courtroom.



Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi four days ago after violence between anti-and-pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel.